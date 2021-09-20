Kenny Golladay Reveals Who He Was Yelling At On Bench

During the Giants’ loss to Washington last Thursday, Kenny Golladay was seen yelling in the direction of quarterback Daniel Jones. Turns out, the viral video doesn’t tell the full story.

Golladay spoke to reporters on Monday and explained the incident. He revealed that he wasn’t yelling at Jones; he was yelling at Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“I let emotions get the best of me…it was me talking to JG [Jason Garrett] a little bit,” Golladay said on Monday.

Garrett was on the receiving end of harsh criticism for the conservative offense he called late in the Giants-Washington game. It’s probably why New York lost the game. Kenny Golladay on cameras catching him yelling on the sidelines: "I let emotions get the best of me…it was me talking to [Jason Garrett] a little bit" pic.twitter.com/RezK1iFEjo — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the original clip in which it looks like Golladay is yelling at Jones. Garrett can’t be seen off to the side.

On second look, I kinda think Golladay is yelling at someone next to Daniel Jones 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UPNVTHLCu9 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) September 17, 2021

The Giants should not have lost to Washington last Thursday.

The Giants picked off Taylor Heinicke late in the fourth quarter and had the ball in Washington territory. That’s when Jason Garrett went conservative and played for a field goal. In doing so, he displayed a lack of trust in Jones.

New York tacked on a field goal, left too much time on the clock and Washington went on to win the game. It was yet another abysmal game from the Giants, who can’t seem to get out of their own way in recent years.

Golladay’s outburst at Garrett means frustrations are already boiling over in the Big Apple. We’ll find out how they respond this coming Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.