Kirk Herbstreit Reveals If He’d Ever Leave College Football For NFL

Kirk Herbstreit made his NFL broadcasting debut last night, calling the Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football game alongside Chris Fowler.

Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sounded great. The longtime ESPN college football analyst drew praise for his work on Monday, with some wondering if he and Fowler could have a future doing NFL games regularly.

However, Herbstreit threw some cold water on anyone thinking that during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today. During the conversation, McAfee asked Herbstreit about reports saying that the Big Ten was close to announcing a decision to play football this fall.

An excited Herbstreit made it clear by his reaction that he has no intention of giving up the college game any time soon.

“I am a college football junkie,” Herbstreit said. “I am just — I loved what I did last night, but I don’t know if I could ever shut down college football and do NFL. College football feeds my soul, you know?”

The voice of College Football @KirkHerbstreit reacts to Nebraska's president on a hot mic saying: "We're getting ready to announce the #Huskers and #BigTen Football tonight" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/sTl3pWbM4t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2020

We can’t blame Herbie for wanting to stick with what works for him. He’s a terrific college football analyst who is an institution in the sport as a broadcaster at this point.

We would like to see him get another crack at calling NFL games, with Fowler by his side. Those guys work tremendously well together no matter what they are broadcasting.

Hopefully ESPN turns them announcing an NFL contest from a one-night event into a yearly tradition.