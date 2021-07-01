Kyle Rudolph Shares Promising Update On Injury Status

Earlier this offseason, the New York Giants made a major move to sign veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. However, the deal was nearly upended after the team discovered a concern during his physical.

The Giants reportedly found an issue with Rudolph’s foot prior to the transaction, leading some to question if the signing would actually go through. The franchise quickly put those doubts to bed by agreeing to a contract and a way to move forward with treatment.

Rudolph opted to undergo surgery this offseason, which once again led to questions about his health for start of the 2021 season. In a recent interview, the new Giants pass-catcher reassured his new fanbase that he’d be ready to go come Week 1.

So far, the tight’s end recovery seems to be right on track. Earlier this week, Rudolph shared that he “won’t miss any football” this upcoming season because of the foot issue that the Giants found.

“I was extremely fortunate the Giants medical staff was able to find this in March and it isn’t something where I came back here all fired up for OTAs in June and then hurt myself and put myself at risk for missing football games,” Rudolph said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels "extremely fortunate" about discovery of foot injuryhttps://t.co/bXgWkz0UgA pic.twitter.com/40nVl56jSw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 1, 2021

Rudolph joined the Giants as a new pass-catching weapon for Daniel Jones, alongside Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. The longtime Minnesota Vikings tight end played in just 12 games in 2020 but still managed to haul in 28 receptions for 334 yards and a touchdown. Even at the age of 31, Rudolph has proven to be one of the steadiest players in the league.

The Giants won’t have any more excuses about a lack of talent around their quarterback, which means that 2021 will reveal if the franchise is headed in the right direction.