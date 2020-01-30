Lawrence Taylor Was Asked If Eli Manning Is A Hall Of Famer

Earlier this month, Eli Manning announced that he’s retiring from the NFL. Shortly after he made this decision, the majority of the football community began a debate as to whether or not he deserves to make the Hall of Fame.

Manning’s greatest accomplishment is that he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion. Defeating the New England Patriots twice in the biggest game of the season is undoubtedly impressive.

Arguments can be made that Manning doesn’t deserve to make the Hall of Fame. However, former New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor believes that way of thinking would be wrong.

Taylor admit that Manning might not end up being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he’s fairly confident that he’ll eventually receive the honor.

Here’s what Taylor had to say, via the New York Post:

“He’s done too many good things. He’s been the best of the Giants for too many years. He will get into the Hall of Fame. And if he goes in the first ballot? I’d be surprised, but he will get there if he doesn’t go in the first (time).”

Since there are so many people that consider Taylor as the best defensive player in NFL history, it should mean something that he’s vouching for Manning.

Do you think Manning deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame?