Lawrence Taylor Back With Giants: NFL World Reacts
On Monday night, New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was at MetLife Stadium to watch his former team face the Dallas Cowboys.
Taylor, a 10-time Pro Bowler and former MVP, had an incredible career in New York. He finished his run on the Giants with a whopping 142 sacks.
Unsurprisingly, football fans were happy to see Taylor at MetLife Stadium to watch the Giants.
Some fans even tweeted that Taylor should've put cleats on and got a few reps against the Cowboys.
"Still the best player there tonight," a fan jokingly said.
"Put him in," a Giants fan tweeted.
"OG came to see the young buck Micah," an NFL fan wrote. "Micah will show out."
The Giants ultimately lost 23-16 to the Cowboys.
Taylor was most likely impressed with Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence's performance. He had three sacks against the Giants.
The Cowboys and Giants will meet again on Thanksgiving.