Lawrence Taylor Excited For Giants: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor attends a game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts on November 3, 2014 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Colts defeated the Giants 40-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Giants officially announced that they're bringing back the classic blue uniforms from the '80s-'90s for the 2022 season.

The Giants will wear their classic uniforms on Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears and Dec. 4 against the Washington Commanders. Both games will take place at MetLife Stadium.

Not only is New York's fan base excited about the classic uniforms making a comeback, Giants legend Lawrence Taylor is thrilled about it.

After the Giants announced the return of their classic uniforms, Taylor tweeted, "Legacy has no limits!"

Giants fans are obviously pleased to see that Taylor is cheering his former team on.

The inside of the Giants' collars for their uniforms will say, "Once a Giant, Always a Giant."

"This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans," Giants President John Mara said. "Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise's history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again."

