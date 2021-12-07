Lawrence Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Giants

Lawrence Taylor had a legendary career with the New York Giants, racking up 142 sacks en route to the Hall of Fame. Despite his accomplishments with the franchise, he doesn’t actually keep up with the current team.

We’re not kidding. During a call with former Giants star Ottis Anderson, Taylor said he didn’t even know Daniel Jones is the team’s starting quarterback.

“Daniel Jones is the [what?]” Taylor said, via TMZ Sports. “You mean to tell me Eli is not the quarterback no more? Get the hell out of here!”

It’s possible Taylor was kidding about Jones, but Anderson later revealed that Taylor doesn’t stay up to date with the Giants.

“He doesn’t watch, I’m telling you,” Anderson said. “We were talking earlier and we were talking about [Dave] Gettleman and Joe Judge and he said, ‘Who? Joe Judge? You talking Joe Kid, the one that played Clint Eastwood?'”

Lawrence Taylor Says He Doesn't Follow Giants Anymore, 'Eli's Not The QB?!' https://t.co/OhfJGbrFEn — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 5, 2021

Giants fans probably won’t blame Taylor for not watching his former team every Sunday. The franchise has really struggled over the past five years.

Funny enough, Taylor’s lack of interest in the Giants has nothing to do with their record. He just doesn’t feel the need to watch them.

Anderson, meanwhile, made it known that he still watches the Giants.