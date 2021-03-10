The Spun

Look: Leonard Williams Liked A Telling Message On Instagram

A picture of two New York Giants helmets.NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

For the second offseason in a row, the New York Giants used the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Williams played the 2020 season on a $16 million tag. He delivered for the Giants, registering the first double-digit sack season of his career. And yet, the G-Men couldn’t reach a long-term extension with the USC product before the deadline for the franchise tag.

Even though Williams would earn roughly $19.4 million since he’s been tagged yet again, he doesn’t seem too pleased with the organization’s decision.

Giants fans noticed that Williams recently liked an Instagram comment that said “L, he’s leaving next season.” The comment was made on a post that announced the team’s decision to use the tag on Williams.

As you’d expect, fans aren’t too thrilled with Williams’ social media activity. This could just be his way of expressing his frustration, though.

A long-term extension would make sense for both parties. Williams would receive a fair deal after playing out of his mind in 2020, meanwhile the Giants would get to lower the former first-round pick’s cap hit for this fall.

That being said, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman doesn’t sound too worried about the current $19 million cap hit for Williams.

“It certainly makes it a little more difficult,” Gettleman told reporters. “But we’ll operate and we’ll manage.”


