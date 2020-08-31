Logan Ryan Has Reportedly Made His Free Agency Decision

Logan Ryan has been one of the top available free agents for months, but the standout cornerback is reportedly now off the board.

The two-time Super Bowl champion defensive back is reportedly coming home.

Ryan, who starred collegiately at Rutgers, is reportedly signing with the New York Giants. He’s reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC East franchise.

The former Rutgers star was a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He played in New England from 2013-16.

Ryan then played for the Tennessee Titans from 2017-19. He has 491 career tackles, 17 interceptions and 78 pass deflections.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Logan Ryan is returning home to New Jersey. The star defensive back has agreed to 1 year, $7.5 million deal with the #Giants, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2020

The New York Post’s Steve Serby wrote on Sunday that the Giants needed to get Ryan:

Ryan is a classy Jersey Guy who needs the Giants, and the Giants need him, because he makes them better, on the field and in the socially distanced culture of their locker room. The regular season begins on Sept. 14. Against Ben Roethlisberger. Memo to Dave Gettleman: Go get him.

Gettleman did just that.

New York is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The game will kick off at 7:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.