NFL Player Says Team’s Trainer Might’ve Saved Wife’s Life

Logan Ryan and his family may have to give one member of the New York Giants staff more than just a stocking stuffer this holiday season.

On Wednesday, the Giants cornerback revealed that team trainer Justin Maher may have saved his pregnant wife Ashley’s life. He explained in a press conference that his wife was in Florida and dealing with stomach issues. Ryan told Maher, who insisted that Ashley go to the hospital.

The Ryan family took Maher’s advice, and at the hospital Ashley discovered that she an ectopic pregnancy that needed immediate surgery. Ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg grows outside a woman’s uterus, somewhere else in their belly. Left untreated it can cause life-threatening bleeding.

Logan Ryan praised Giants head coach Joe Judge for letting him immediately leave the team to be with his wife. “Joe said, ‘If you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football,’” Ryan said. “That’s what Joe is as a man and as a coach.”

Emergency surgery was necessary and Ashley is doing OK.

That’s a beautiful team effort from the Giants staff right there. Joe Judge did an incredibly nice thing for Ryan at a time where he could desperately use him. And Justin Maher probably deserves some kind award for his potentially life-saving medical advice.

Meanwhile, the Giants play the Washington Football Team this weekend in what may be the only remaining winnable game on the schedule.

It remains to be seen when Ryan will return to the Giants. But when he does, he’ll have renewed respect for his coaches.