Logan Ryan Posts Message After Signing With Giants

Logan Ryan is returning to his native New Jersey and linking up with the New York Giants on a one-year contract.

But he seems ready to make his homecoming a memorable one. Taking to Twitter for his first tweet in several weeks, Ryan declared “I’m coming home!!” to the delight of the fanbase.

Ryan was born in Berlin, New Jersey and attended Rutgers University, where he earned first-team All-Big East and All-American honors in 2012. He went on to go in the third round of 2013 NFL Draft to the Patriots, and never missed a game for the team.

The move reunites Ryan with Giants head coach Joe Judge, a former Patriots assistant. During that stint in New England, Ryan won two Super Bowls and established himself as a versatile defensive back.

After four years in New England, Logan Ryan signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Ryan continued to excel, missing just three games and posting his best season in 2019.

Last year Ryan started all 16 games and led the team with 113 tackles and four forced fumbles. He also recorded four interceptions, 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and eight QB hits.

Giants fans are already delighted to have him on board.

“Welcome to the NY Giants,” one fan wrote in his comments. “Can’t wait to see you on the field this is going to be awesome.”

“Welcome to the New York Football Giants!” wrote another. “Looking forward to watching you in Giants Blue!”

Expectations aren’t that high for the Giants in 2020, but adding a veteran like Logan Ryan can only help them along.