Longtime NFL Coach's Wife Has Died At 77

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 03: Head coach Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 3, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 35-30. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Judy Coughlin, the wide of former Jaguars and Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, has died.

Judy Coughlin passed away this morning at the age of 77, according to her family. A mother and grandmother, she spent the last few years battling progressive supranuclear palsy, an incurable brain disorder which impacts walking, balance and eye movement.

"Our hearts are broken, but we know she is free from suffering and at peace with our Lord," read a statement from the Coughlin family.

Tom Coughlin, who coached Jacksonville from 1995-2002 and the Giants from 2004-15, served as his wife's primary caregiver for the last few years after leaving a job in the Jaguars' front office.

"I am not seeking sympathy. It’s the last thing I want. It’s the last thing that most caregivers want," Coughlin said in an August 2021 column for the New York Times. "Taking care of Judy is a promise I made 54 years ago when she was crazy enough to say 'I do.'"

The Coughlins have four children and 11 grandchildren. As someone who knows firsthand how cruel and debilitating PSP is, I can't imagine what Judy and her family went through in recent years.

May she rest in peace.