Look: Brandon Jacobs Has 1 Issue With Potential Comeback

Believe it or not, former Giants RB Brandon Jacobs is attempting an NFL comeback, but there’s one potential roadblock standing in his way.

Jacobs announced his intentions to return to the NFL earlier this week. He cited Tim Tebow as his main source of inspiration. Jacobs believes if Tebow can do it, so can he.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Jacobs’ announcement wasn’t that he’s attempting an NFL comeback, but that he’s now going to try and play defensive end. Jacobs, of course, spent his entire career playing running back.

“Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback,” Jacobs said on Twitter. “I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!”

Jacobs may have already lost a bit of motivation for his new venture. He admitted on Saturday he’s going to have a tough time cleaning up his diet.

“I don’t think I can give up all this good food,” Jacobs admitted. “I don’t know about this comeback lol. I can’t eat chitterlings, man I’d die for those.”

This is hilarious.

The comeback as a defensive end might be on hold 😅 pic.twitter.com/mZAHQ4rRoC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 29, 2021

We aren’t sure what Brandon Jacobs weighs these days. But it sure sounds like he needs to go on a major cut before he can get back on the gridiron.

Luckily for Jacobs, he’s always used his large stature to his advantage. Jacobs is one of the biggest running backs of the past few decades.

The former New York Giant is now trying to make a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball. First, he may need to cut out the junk food from his diet.