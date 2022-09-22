Look: Cowboys Star Has 2-Word Nickname For Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Monday night's matchup between the division rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys has multiple fun story lines.

It sounds like Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence is focusing on facing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Lawrence has made a habit of sacking Big Blue QBs for a few years now, dating back to when Eli Manning was still taking snaps.

Lawrence infamously used to refer to Manning as "Little Eli," and when asked today how he feels about Jones, it sounds like that's his nickname for the fourth-year pro as well.

"I'm excited to see Little Eli again," Lawrence said, via Patrik Walker.

Lawrence had 11 tackles in the Cowboys' first two games, but no sacks.

Based off today's comment, he might be planning on bagging one or two come Monday.