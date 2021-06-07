Look: Eli Manning Reacts To The Arch Manning Hype

Over the weekend, Arch Manning attended Clemson’s football camp. Somehow, he boosted his already ridiculously high stock with a head-turning throw.

Arch, the nephew of Eli and Peyton, is already one of the most followed high-school recruits of all-time. He had all eyes on him during Clemson’s camp over the weekend.

The five-star recruit delivered a beautiful 50-yard bomb right into the hands of Matayo Uiagalelei, D.J.’s younger brother, in the back of the end-zone during the camp. A video of the throw has since gone viral. Even Pat McAfee couldn’t believe what he saw.

In true Eli fashion, the former New York Giants quarterback had a hilarious response to the video, saying he taught Arch everything he knows. Take a look.

I taught him that. https://t.co/rrwcm334Gn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 7, 2021

The funny thing is Eli Manning might not be joking here. Arch grew up learning from both Eli and Peyton. He’s bound to be a star.

The Manning family is absolutely legendary. Archie Manning was a terrific NFL quarterback. Eli and Peyton are, of course, two of the more iconic quarterbacks to ever take the field. Arch is next.

The five-star prospect’s recruitment is already heating up. He earned a scholarship offer from the Clemson Tigers over the weekend. Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also going after the elite prospect.

Despite his age, Arch is already a polished pocket passer. He’ll likely be an instant impact player for the program he eventually chooses. We’ll have to wait a few more years to find out which program that’ll be.