Look: Eli Manning Reacts To The Arch Manning Hype

Eli Manning announces his retirement from the NFL.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Arch Manning attended Clemson’s football camp. Somehow, he boosted his already ridiculously high stock with a head-turning throw.

Arch, the nephew of Eli and Peyton, is already one of the most followed high-school recruits of all-time. He had all eyes on him during Clemson’s camp over the weekend.

The five-star recruit delivered a beautiful 50-yard bomb right into the hands of Matayo Uiagalelei, D.J.’s younger brother, in the back of the end-zone during the camp. A video of the throw has since gone viral. Even Pat McAfee couldn’t believe what he saw.

In true Eli fashion, the former New York Giants quarterback had a hilarious response to the video, saying he taught Arch everything he knows. Take a look.

The funny thing is Eli Manning might not be joking here. Arch grew up learning from both Eli and Peyton. He’s bound to be a star.

The Manning family is absolutely legendary. Archie Manning was a terrific NFL quarterback. Eli and Peyton are, of course, two of the more iconic quarterbacks to ever take the field. Arch is next.

The five-star prospect’s recruitment is already heating up. He earned a scholarship offer from the Clemson Tigers over the weekend. Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also going after the elite prospect.

Despite his age, Arch is already a polished pocket passer. He’ll likely be an instant impact player for the program he eventually chooses. We’ll have to wait a few more years to find out which program that’ll be.


