Look: Eli Manning Reacts To The Giants’ Big Win

The New York Giants picked up one of their biggest wins in years yesterday, stunning the Seahawks in a 17-12 win. Naturally, Giants legend Eli Manning had some thoughts on the big win.

Taking to Twitter after the win, Manning congratulated his former team, not only on the win but on their streak of wins. The Giants have won four in a row – their longest winning streak since 2016.

“Stacking wins!” Manning wrote. “We are on a roll.”

It was doubly impressive given that backup QB Colt McCoy ran the offense in relief of injured starter Daniel Jones. But while McCoy was solid, the defense was a wall. The Giants defense didn’t allow a Seahawks touchdown until the middle of the fourth quarter.

The first year of the post-Eli era got off to a rough start with an 0-5 record and some anemic offense. But they’re now on a four-game winning streak and extending their lead in the NFC East.

If the Giants can hold on for just one or two more wins, it might be all they need to secure their first trip to the playoffs since 2016. Not a bad way to kick off the era.

After beating the Seahawks on the road as double-digit underdogs, the Giants have the confidence for it.

In a year this crazy, it would be appropriate for a team once dubbed the NFL’s worst to make the playoffs.