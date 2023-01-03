Look: Erin Andrews' Comment On NFL Coach Is Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One first-year NFL head coach has already left a big impression on Erin Andrews.

On the latest edition of her "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast with Charissa Thompson, Andrews shared that she is "obsessed" with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll's down to earth approach--Andrews mentioned that he regularly spends time with the team's groundskeepers because his grandfather was a groundskeeper--has served him well in his first season. It has also left a mark on Andrews.

"What did you learn, one big piece of advice that you brought over as a head coach? He said 'You have to say hit to everyone, because when you're in this role and people say hi to you and you don't say hi back, it affects their day'" Andrews said. "He also said, which is a huge piece of advice, when you are at this level and people walk through your door to talk to you about something, it is the most important thing on their mind and has been bothering them for weeks...Even though he may have 700,000 things going on, he needs to realize that is the most important thing on their mind."

Daboll has already helped engineer a major transformation in his first campaign with the Giants. Taking over a team that went 4-13 and had had five-straight losing seasons, Daboll has led Big Blue to a playoff berth.

Whatever he's been doing, it's working.