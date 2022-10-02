Look: Everyone's Loving The Giants Uniforms On Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Win or lose, the New York Giants will at least look good aesthetically on Sunday afternoon.

It's a "Legacy Game" at MetLife Stadium, which means the Giants are wearing their throwback home jerseys from the 1980s and early 1990s. They've already worn their white throwbacks from this era multiple times a year since 2016.

They will wear the blues today and on December 4 against Washington, and the classic combo is drawing rave reviews.

Of course, winning in these unis would be even better for the Giants and their fans. A victory would move Big Blue to a surprising 3-1 on the season.

Their opponents today, the Chicago Bears, also have a 2-1 record and are aiming to continue their fast start to the season.

The Bears are up 3-0 midway through the first quarter, thanks to a field goal from new kicker Michael Badgley.