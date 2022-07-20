Look: Giants Announce Throwback Jerseys For 2 Games This Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: The New York Giants kickoff to the Dallas Cowboys to start their game at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The recent past has not been kind to the New York Giants, but the franchise does have a storied history.

The team is dipping into that tradition of excellence. Big Blue announced this morning that it will wear its classic blue, white and red home jerseys from the 1980s and 1990s for two games this year.

The classic blues will be worn against Chicago on October 2 and vs. Washington on December 4.

In addition to these home throwbacks, the Giants are expected to wear their white color rush throwbacks during the season as well.

For the two "Legacy Games" in which they will don these blue retro jerseys, the Giants will also be tweaking the MetLife Stadium end zones to look like the team's end zones from Super Bowls XXI and XXV, when they won their first two titles in the Super Bowl era.

We're going to echo the sentiment of a lot of Twitter users today and suggest that the Giants go back to these jerseys full-time.