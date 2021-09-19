Look: Giants Center Nick Gates Shares Major Update

On Thursday night, New York Giants center Nick Gates suffered a broken left leg in the first quarter against the Washington Football Team.

Gates had surgery on Friday to repair the damage. Amazingly, the third-year pro is already back up and walking around with the assistance of a walker.

Gates shared an encouraging update on his Instagram account on Saturday, posting video of himself upright and moving.

“Up and walking already! One step closer to getting back on the field!’ Gates wrote.

Gates entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Since then, he has played all over the Giants’ offensive line, wherever he was needed, before settling in at center last season.

Gates actually started at left guard on Thursday night, as New York reshuffled its front. Hopefully, he’ll be back and ready to go next season, no matter what position he’s asked to play.