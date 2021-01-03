Look: Giants Fans Are Loving Eli Manning’s Gameday Photo

The New York Giants are playing the Dallas Cowboys today with the NFC East title potentially up for grabs. And Eli Manning is watching the game with his family.

Taking to Twitter, Manning posted a picture of himself and his four kids watching the game. The image is sure to make Giants fans jump for joy.

Manning and all four of his kids are decked out in New York Giants gear. All five of them have No. 10 jerseys, while his four kids have child-sized helmets to boot. Giants fans in the comments certainly seem to love what they’re seeing.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has to like what he’s seeing from his former team so far too. New York scored a touchdown on their opening drive to take a 6-0 lead over the Cowboys.

We are dressed and ready. Let’s go Giants! pic.twitter.com/OtQdhhGYmk — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 3, 2021

Today is Manning’s birthday, too. He turns 40 today and has been enjoying life post-retirement.

Seeing his beloved Giants beat the Cowboys would be nice enough. But he’ll have to wait a few more hours to find out if they’re in the playoffs. Washington plays Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football, and if Washington lose, the winner of the Giants-Cowboys game wins the NFC East title.

If that happens, the Giants would become the first ever 6-10 team to make the playoffs.

What a birthday present that would be for Eli Manning.

The Giants game is being played on FOX.