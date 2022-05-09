Look: Giants Reveal Kayvon Thibodeaux's Jersey Number

EUGENE, OREGON - OCTOBER 15: Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts as Quarterback Chase Garbers #7 of the California Golden Bears looks on as time winds down late during the second half of the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 24-17. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have officially revealed rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux's jersey number.

Thibodeaux will wear No. 5, the same digit he wore during his tenure at Oregon. This doesn't seem like a noteworthy announcement, but there was some "drama" about whether or not Thibodeaux would be able to wear the number of his choice.

Giants kicker Graham Gano has worn No. 5 the last two seasons and been damn consistent with it on his back. There had been talk that if Thibodeaux wanted to rock No. 5, he'd have to work out an arrangement with Gano.

Whatever compensation was involved, the deal is clearly done.

Gano began his career wearing No. 4 in Washington and then wore No. 9 in Carolina for seven seasons, so wearing a number other than 5 shouldn't be a major deal.

The 12-year vet even joked about the situation on Twitter today.

In addition to being No. 5 on the roster, Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. If he can provide the pass-rushing impact the Giants are hoping for, fans won't care what number he wears.