Look: Giants Wide Receiver Calls Out Coaching Staff

The lavish contract Kenny Golladay signed with the New York Giants in 2021 has not guaranteed him any playing time this season.

Golladay was glued to the sideline in Week 2, playing only two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He caught just two passes in Week 1 as new head coach Brian Daboll has made it clear his wide receiver rotation will be game-plan dependent.

It's clear that Golladay isn't happy with the arrangement, even if he's been professional about it thus far.

On Wednesday, he expressed some of his frustrations with the media, saying that he feels he "should be playing regardless."

Golladay said he didn't agree with Daboll's decision but declined to get into any thoughts on if he wants to leave the Giants.

Videos below from SNY Giants provides further context. Golladay's demeanor was calm throughout the session, though he is obviously unhappy with the situation.

Judging by the way Daboll has operated so far, we wouldn't expect him to alter his methods of determining playing time just because Golladay is frustrated.

The Giants really can't afford to cut the 2019 Pro Bowler this season because of contract ramifications, but if this keeps up, they will have no hesitation doing so in the offseason.