Look: Gruesome Photo Of Saquon Barkley’s Ankle Injury

One week after scoring two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, Saquon Barkley did not stay on the field long down in Dallas.

On the New York Giants‘ second offensive possession, Barkley split out wide on the left side and ran a slant. Daniel Jones sailed the throw high, and as Barkley took an extra step after the play, he stepped on the foot of Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis.

While the Giants running back was able to hobble to the sideline, it was clear he was in considerable discomfort. Barkley would eventually be carted to the locker room and declared out for the game with what looked like a severely sprained ankle.

Before Barkley was brought inside though, the FOX cameras caught a glimpse of his swollen left ankle. It looks like the fourth-year pro had a baseball stashed under his skin.

Saquon Barkley’s ankle… does not look good. pic.twitter.com/NHfYpBsSeG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Barkley has had absolutely brutal injury luck the last two years. He tore his ACL in Week 2 last season, and then as he finally appeared to be regaining his form this year, goes down with a sprained ankle.

We’ll wait for more info on Barkley postgame, but judging by the appearance of his ankle, it looks like he might have some trouble being ready to play next week against the Los Angeles Rams.