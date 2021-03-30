Look: Michael Strahan Reveals Major Change To Appearance

Michael Strahan certainly received a lot of recognition during his playing days for his production on the field, but he also became quite popular due to his appearance.

Strahan, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, had a gap between his two front teeth that he always seemed to embrace. However, it appears he’s done with that look.

On Tuesday, the co-host of Good Morning America posted a video on Twitter of him getting his teeth fixed with the caption “I did it #GoodbyeGap.” In the video that Strahan posted, he told the doctor he did this for himself.

“If I go home and say I’m going to do it, I’ll get a don’t do it. If I post, it’ll be don’t do it. If I talk to my friends, it’ll be don’t do it. If I talk to my business partners, it’ll be do don’t do it. But I got to do what I want to do for myself.”

Here’s the video Strahan posted that has NFL fans buzzing:

There are a lot of fans out there who believe Strahan is simply trolling his followers on social media.

A few years ago, Anthony Davis put out a video of him getting rid of his unibrow before April Fools’ Day. He ended up admitting that his video wasn’t real once the calendars moved over to April.

We’ll find out this Thursday if this was all just a big prank from Strahan, or if he actually decided to change his appearance.