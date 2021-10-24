The Spun

Look: NFL Game’s Crazy Halftime Score Is Going Viral

A general view of MetLife Stadium during a Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

There have been plenty of low-scoring first halves to games this NFL season. But the game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium is a real weird one.

The Giants and Panthers went into halftime with New York leading 5-3. Carolina opened the scoring with a Zane Gonzalez field goal in the first quarter.

But Carolina’s offense stagnated almost immediately. Early in the second quarter, with the Panthers backed up in their endzone for a drive, quarterback Sam Darnold got penalized for intentional grounding. That resulted in a safety to give the Giants their first points of the game.

On the ensuing drive after the safety, Giants kicker Graham Gano booted a 49-yard field goal to give the Giants their 5-3 lead. Four punts and a Darnold interceptions ended the half.

NFL fans are having plenty of fun with how silly that 5-3 scoreline looks. Some are joking that the two teams must be playing either baseball or hockey instead:

The New York Giants and Carolina Panthers are currently going through some rough patches.

New York are just 1-5 on the season and have been blown out of the last two games. Meanwhile, Carolina have lost three in a row thanks to their struggling offense.

One of these teams has to win the game and end their current skid though.

The game is being played on FOX.

