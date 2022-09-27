Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Giants Fan Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 04: A general view of a kick attempt by Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 4, 2011 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

During the second half of this week's Monday Night Football game, a photo of a New York Giants fan went viral on Twitter.

The fan who went viral decided to paint his face blue, red and white in honor of the G-Men.

Although this unidentified fan did a pretty solid job of painting his entire face, the NFL world trolled him for doing this simply because the Giants lost to the Cowboys.

"This pic is gonna be funny for the rest of the season," one fan said.

"Imagine doing this and losing," a second fan tweeted.

A Cowboys fan had the following response to the picture of this viral Giants fan: "The face of all NFC EAST teams after they realize the cowboys DIDN'T take a step back!"

The Cowboys defeated the Giants by a final score of 23-16. Cooper Rush had a steady performance, completing 21-of-31 pass attempts for 215 yards with a touchdown.

The Giants, meanwhile, were unable to protect Daniel Jones. He got sacked five times by Dan Quinn's defense.

With the win on Monday night, the Cowboys moved into second place in the NFC East.