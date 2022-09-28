Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Trade Prediction

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason made an interesting comment about New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley while on Up & Adams.

Esiason brought up the idea of New York trading Barkley since his value is on the rise.

“Saquon is probably as good now as he’ll ever be in the NFL,” Esiason said. “First couple games here, he’s redeems himself—in my eyes anyway—he’s running hard, lowering his shoulders, you can see the burst is back in his legs … why would the Giants keep him? Especially if you can get a reasonably good draft pick.”

Barkley is on the final year of his rookie contract. If the G-Men don't plan on signing him to an extension in the 2023 offseason, trading him at the deadline for draft capital isn't a bad idea.

Unsurprisingly, Esiason's recent suggestion involving Barkley has received a lot of attention on social media.

A Giants fan responded, "A 2nd or 3rd for Barkley. Nothing would piss me off even more then this."

"First rounder - sure, but that will rip the heart out of our team," one person said.

"There's still plenty of Giants fans that love Saquon and what he brings," another fan wrote. "However, Giants are in the early stages of a rebuild. Having extra picks to replenish the roster with younger talent, or to help trade up for QB would make a Barkley trade ideal in that regard."

Barkley has 317 rushing yards, 91 receiving yards and two total touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season.

Only time will tell if the Giants move on from Barkley.