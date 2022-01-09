Look: Old Quote From Joe Judge Is Going Viral Sunday

Joe Judge has a bad habit of having his words come back and bite him. It happened again today.

The New York Giants head coach recorded nearly as many viral postgame sound bites as wins (10) in his first two seasons with Big Blue. After last season’s finale, when the Eagles rested their starters late in a meaningless game against Washington, allowing WFT to win the division over the Giants, Judge admonished the Philadelphia organization and vowed he’d never do the same thing.

Well, after his team ran consecutive quarterback sneaks near its own end zone late in the first half of this afternoon’s 22-7 loss to that same Washington franchise, Judge’s bluster from last January was thrown back in his face.

“To disrespect the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes and doing everything you can to help those players win, we will never do that as long as I’m the head coach of the Giants." https://t.co/rq9HmHsurP — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 9, 2022

Talk about giving up. When you know your offense is so bad that you have to run those “surrender” plays simply to punt, you’re in a bad spot.

Despite a 4-13 mark in 2021, which included a season-ending six-game losing streak, all by double-digits, all reports seem to indicate Judge’s job is likely safe for 2022.

The rest of the NFC is surely happy to hear that.