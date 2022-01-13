Look: Photo Of Joe Judge Goes Viral Wednesday Night

The New York Giants fired Joe Judge on Tuesday after just two years as the NFC East team’s head coach. After a dreadful 4-13 season in 2021, the organization opted to clean house and head for a full restart.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” team president John Mara said in a statement Tuesday. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.”

The decision brought Judge’s first stint as a head coach to an end. On Wednesday, he seemed to be moving onto full offseason mode.

In photos acquired by TMZ, Judge had nine boxes of pizza as well as several cases of Michelob Ultra and Coors Light delivered to his home on Wednesday.

Take a look:

Joe Judge is getting over his New York Giants breakup with beer and pizza — and a whole hell of a lot of it. https://t.co/5VM2Ef8lsM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2022

Judge ended his tenure with the Giants with a 10-23 record. He’ll now need to search for opportunities elsewhere to try and climb the ranks backs to the head coaching level.

The Giants will have to prepare for a busy offseason ahead of them. Not only will New York be looking for a head coach, but after Dave Gettleman’s retirement, the organization will be looking for a new general manager.

It’s far past time for a complete overhaul within the franchise. The Giants have made the playoffs just once in the last 10 seasons and have been tied with the Jets for the worst record in the NFL over the last five years.

Stay tuned for update from New York’s search for new leadership in the coming weeks.