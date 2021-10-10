Look: Punch Thrown In Cowboys vs. Giants Game

What in the world was Kadarius Toney thinking? That’s the question on everyone’s mind after the New York Giants rookie wide receiver was ejected in today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter, Toney was in the middle of a breakout performance. He had 10 receptions for 189 yards – largely with backup Mike Glennon throwing him the ball.

But out of seemingly nowhere, Toney made his head-scratching decision. After being thrown to the ground on a play, he got into some kind of heated shoving match with Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee and then threw a punch at the Cowboys defender.

The referees spotted Toney immediately and ejected him from the game. Giants head coach Joe Judge was livid.

As cameras panned to Toney leaving the field, Judge could be seen yelling at the former Florida star and telling him off.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney, in the middle of a breakout game, was ejected for throwing a punch at #Cowboys S Damontae Kazee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2021

The Giants wound up scoring a touchdown on that drive. But by then it was pretty much too late to mount a realistic comeback.

As for Toney, it was a pretty disappointing end to what had been a terrific game for him. Toney had just 10 receptions for 92 yards through the first four games combined. He more than doubled that production tonight.

No doubt Toney will be getting another earful from Joe Judge later – and a letter from the NFL.

Will Kadarius Toney be in the Giants’ doghouse for the rest of the season after today’s punch?