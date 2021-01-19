Look: Richard Seymour Trolls Giants In Response To Tom Brady

Former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour couldn’t help but troll the New York Giants in a response to Tom Brady’s tweet this week.

The Giants were the biggest hiccup in Brady’s career and the Patriots’ dynasty. David Tyree’s helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII is still a sensitive topic in the Boston area.

Seymour is clearly still bothered by Super Bowl XLII. He brought up Tyree’s helmet catch in a Twitter response to Tom Brady on Tuesday.

Seymour responded to a Brady tweet by telling him to go out and win his seventh Super Bowl. He then went on to say Brady could have already won his seventh is Seymour wasn’t held by “2/3 guys” when Eli Manning completed the iconic throw to Tyree in Super Bowl XLII. He even went as far to tag Manning in the tweet.

“Go win lucky number 7 you always make us proud! playing against you for 12 years made me better… if i wasn’t held by 2/3 guys on the helmet catch this would be #8 @elimanning,” Seymour tweeted on Tuesday.

Take a look.

thx TB12 the goat 🐐. go win lucky number 7 you always make us proud! playing against you for 12 years made me better…

if i wasn't held by 2/3 guys on the helmet catch this would be #8 @elimanning 🙃🤭 https://t.co/t2hIMKNS1H — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 19, 2021

Oh boy. Super Bowl XLII is clearly still a thorn in the Patriots’ side – for good reason, too.

Tom Brady and the Patriots were an unstoppable force back in the day, that is until they took on Eli Manning and the New York Giants. Luckily, Brady doesn’t have to worry about the Giants this season, but still has a massive challenge on his hands this coming weekend.

No. 12 will battle it out with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship this Sunday.