Look: Saquon Barkley Did His Trademark Hurdling Of A Defender Tonight

Saquon Barkley hasn’t had much running room at all tonight, but once he got in the open field on a screen pass, he made some magic happen.

Midway through the second quarter, Barkley took a well-designed screen pass down the right side for a gain of 38 yards. At the end of the play, he showed a little burst, shook off one defender and hurdled another.

We’ve seen the 2018 No. 2 overall pick clear opponents in a single bound before, but it doesn’t stop being impressive.

Check out the clip below:

On the negative side, Barkley has -6 yards rushing on seven carries. The Steelers have completely blown up the Giants’ rushing attack.

Right now, New York is clinging to a 10-9 lead thanks to a missed extra point. We’re still in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

You can catch the action on ESPN.