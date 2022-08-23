Look: Saquon Barkley Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is heading into a pivotal season for his NFL future.

A torn ACL cost Barkley almost the entire 2020 season, and when he returned last fall, he looked noticeably diminished from the player he was in 2018-19.

By all accounts, Barkley is healthy this summer and figures to be a focal point in the Giants' offense. The former No. 2 overall pick has said multiple times that he has something to prove this year.

During a recent appearance on "The 2nd Wind Podcast," Barkley admitted he has "extra motivation" to "shut everyone up."

"Do I feel like I'm back? I feel like I'm better, to be honest," Barkley said. "I'm older now. I'm 25. I've been through some stuff, some ups and downs. Now, I'm in a situation where, you know me, I always have the mindset of being counted out, but now it's actually real. People are really counting me out. People are really trying to write me off."

Last week, Barkley pushed back against those who have criticized him for "dancing" too much with the ball and not being decisive in his running style.

“I know that’s been the conversation or the thought or the thing out there said about me, that ‘He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s dancing back there,’ ” Barkley said. “I’m really kind of fed up with people who never played the position and try to speak on how I run the football. We call them All-Pros with clickers in the hand."

We'll see if Barkley can back up his words starting September 11 against the Tennessee Titans.