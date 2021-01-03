Look: Tough Weather For Today’s Giants vs. Cowboys Game

The NFC East is still up for grabs entering Week 17, as the Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in a pivotal matchup this afternoon. Unfortunately for both teams, it looks like weather will play a factor.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini is at MetLife Stadium today for this Cowboys-Giants game. She posted a 15-second clip of the weather conditions at the stadium.

It’s currently snowing in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the weather isn’t expected to clear up until kickoff. In other words, the field could be a bit of a mess due to these icy conditions.

The winner of this matchup will need Washington to lose to Philadelphia tonight in order to win the NFC East.

Dallas has been playing really great football of late. Andy Dalton is starting to prove why he was viewed as the best backup quarterback in the NFL coming into this season. He threw for 377 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in a big win over Philadelphia last week.

New York, meanwhile, has lost three games in a row. Daniel Jones is finally at full strength though, so perhaps that’ll give the offense a major boost this afternoon.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Giants game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.