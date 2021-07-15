Look: Workout Photo Of Saquon Barkley’s Legs Going Viral

There are few NFL players that fans wait with baited breath to see leg photos. But with New York Giants running Saquon Barkley boasting one of the NFL’s most impressive bodies, he’s a rare exception.

Barkley has spent the last few months recovering from a season-ending ACL tear he suffered in Week 2 of last season. Today he showed off some of the fruits of his labors, but people were more focused on his quads.

The former NFL Rookie of the Year recently took to Twitter with a photo of himself working out. His legs were exposed, allowing people to see just how ripped he is now.

Barkley didn’t say anything about the photo other than to insert a “triumph face” emoji. He left the hype for the fans, some of whom have dubbed him “Sa-quad.”

In just over 24 hours, Barkley’s post has over 25,000 likes and 3,200 retweets.

“When did Saquon morph into a Gears of War character?” one fan joked, referencing the video game franchise with plenty of buff characters.

“Imagine an leg jumping, arm tackling defensive back seeing this at full speed… Lmaooo,” wrote another.

“lord your ACLs have no choice but to obey what the thighs and calves say to do,” a third fan wrote.

Barkey is heading into his fourth season with the New York Giants after going No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has two more years before becoming a free agent, so he’ll need a big year to earn a big contract extension.

With legs like those though, barely anyone can stop him from having that big campaign.