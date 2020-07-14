The Spun

Giants Fans Can’t Believe Saquon Barkley’s Madden 21 Rating

Saquon Barkley running the ball for the New York Giants.

In a poll released by ESPN just days ago, NFL players, scouts, and executives ranked New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley as the best player at the position in the league. The folks at EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise do not agree.

Rankings for the top running backs in the upcoming Madden 21 leaked today. In the upcoming game, the former No. 2 pick is only the eighth-highest rated player at the position.

The game has Barkley as an 89 overall, two points lower than he was in last year’s edition of Madden. Barkley dealt with an ankle injury early last year, and was held to 1,003 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He was still effective, but with the team struggling around him, his performance was overshadowed by guys like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.

Even after a down year, seeing Barkley below the 90 mark is a real surprise. Seven running backs come in ahead of him, lead off by McCaffrey, one of the game’s maxed out 99-rated players. He is followed by Henry, Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, and Aaron Jones. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also an 89.

Giants fans haven’t had a ton to hang their hats on in recent years, but the dynamic Barkley is a bright spot. As you may imagine, they’re not too thrilled with the new Madden ranking.

There’s a pretty big gap in how those in the NFL see Barkley, and how the longtime video game giant does. Of course, if Saquon Barkley comes out of the gates hot this fall, he’ll have a chance to improve his numbers in the game.


