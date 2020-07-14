Giants Fans Can’t Believe Saquon Barkley’s Madden 21 Rating

In a poll released by ESPN just days ago, NFL players, scouts, and executives ranked New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley as the best player at the position in the league. The folks at EA Sports’ Madden NFL franchise do not agree.

Rankings for the top running backs in the upcoming Madden 21 leaked today. In the upcoming game, the former No. 2 pick is only the eighth-highest rated player at the position.

The game has Barkley as an 89 overall, two points lower than he was in last year’s edition of Madden. Barkley dealt with an ankle injury early last year, and was held to 1,003 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He was still effective, but with the team struggling around him, his performance was overshadowed by guys like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.

Even after a down year, seeing Barkley below the 90 mark is a real surprise. Seven running backs come in ahead of him, lead off by McCaffrey, one of the game’s maxed out 99-rated players. He is followed by Henry, Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, and Aaron Jones. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also an 89.

Top 10 RBs in Madden 21: Christian McCaffery: 99

Derrick Henry: 93

Nick Chubb: 92

Ezekiel Elliot: 92

Dalvin Cook: 91

Aaron Jones: 90

Joe Mixon: 89

Saquon Barkley: 89

Josh Jacobs: 88

Alvin Kamara: 88 [via @Maddenschool] — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2020

Giants fans haven’t had a ton to hang their hats on in recent years, but the dynamic Barkley is a bright spot. As you may imagine, they’re not too thrilled with the new Madden ranking.

If Saquon Barkley really isn’t even a 90 OVR when Madden 21 releases, I’m sorry, but the people doing the ratings need to be replaced. 🤝 — Kliquid (@KliquidTV) July 12, 2020

So Madden ranked Saquon Barkley as the 8th best RB with an ovr grade of 89….. not that I care but how do these people have jobs? #nygiants — The Entertainah (@DaEntertainah85) July 14, 2020

The top 10 Giants in Madden 21. Saquon Barkley is the 8th best RB in the game. Madden 21 is already awful and it hasn't even come out yet. pic.twitter.com/MapwPtoqc4 — NY Giants 366 (@Giants366) July 14, 2020

“Hello there, I’m the madden ratings guy, I make all the madden ratings. Christian McCaffrey is 10 points better than Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley. I have never watched football before” https://t.co/0H2ZnOdOkx — Nick (@ShoeBirth) July 14, 2020

There’s a pretty big gap in how those in the NFL see Barkley, and how the longtime video game giant does. Of course, if Saquon Barkley comes out of the gates hot this fall, he’ll have a chance to improve his numbers in the game.