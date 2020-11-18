Marc Colombo Reportedly Called Joe Judge A Very Dirty Word

Earlier this afternoon, the New York Giants made headlines when the team decided to move on from an assistant coach.

According to multiple reports, the Giants fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. The now former Giants o-line coach came from Dallas with Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the Giants and Colombo parted on good terms. After the news broke, FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre reported Colombo and Judge got into a fistfight that led to Colombo being fired.

“Punches thrown. I’m told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly,” McIntyre tweeted. Of course, that went on to be debunked by several other reports.

However, NFL insider Kim Jones did make it clear that there was animosity between the two men. Jones reported Colombo called Judge “one of the dirtiest words in the English language,” on his way out the door.

Heard from a bunch of people today. I am convinced Joe Judge & Mark Colombo never got physical. I do believe Colombo called Judge, his boss, one of the dirtiest words in the English language.

(Shoutout to person who told me prior to season that Colombo wouldn't work out.) #NYG — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 18, 2020

New York hired longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to replace Colombo as the offensive line coach. Judge has experience with DeGuglielmo dating back to their time on the New England Patriots coaching staff.

“Joe Judge worked in New England with DeGuglielmo, who has two Super Bowl rings and is considered one of the NFL’s best,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero noted.

It was an eventful day in the New York media, but the Giants are trending in the right direction.