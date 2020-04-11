Giants Expected To Let Top Pass Rusher Walk In Free Agency

The New York Giants gave talented but injury-prone pass rusher Markus Golden a one-year “prove-it” deal in 2019. He certainly did that.

Golden, a former Missouri star, posted one of his best NFL seasons in his single year with the Giants. He played in all 16 games, totaling 72 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks, more than double any other player on the team. It was his first full season since 2016, with the Arizona Cardinals.

Golden was a second-round pick by the Cardinals. After a solid rookie season in 2015, he flashed some big-time potential in his second year, posting a career-high 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Unfortunately, injuries limited him to just four games the next year, and 11 in 2018.

Golden is seeking an eight-digit deal after his big deal with the Giants. He is just 29 years old and should be in the middle of his prime. Injury concerns probably drive down his value a bit, but according to reports, he is seeking around $10 million per year. That is more than the Giants are likely willing to part with, according to SNY‘s Ralph Vacchiano.

In Part I of my @SNYtv GIANTS MAILBAG: How much does Dave Gettleman really want to trade down in the first round? Could he double-up on OL in Rounds 1-2? What's going on with Markus Golden?https://t.co/s3v5yRMGKL pic.twitter.com/xofKENZSrR — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 11, 2020

Vacchiano was asked if the Giants were expected to make any major free agency moves from here on out, including bringing Markus Golden back. He doesn’t believe New York will be active from here on out.

I think the Giants are basically done making free-agent moves – at least any that are significant. They only have about $10 million in salary cap space, by my calculations, and Gettleman will need some of that for draft picks and he wants to keep some of it as an in-season reserve. So he’s not inclined to go out and spend more. And that includes spending on Golden, I think. Unless his asking price drops significantly, I don’t see the Giants bringing him back. I think they signed Kyler Fackrell to be Golden’s replacement, and they think that’s a bet that will pay off even better than their bet did on Golden last year. Golden probably had a shot to come back, but after registering 10 ½ sacks while playing on a one-year, $3.75 million, prove-it contract in 2019, he was looking for a heck of a lot more than the Giants were willing to pay.

ESPN has ranked Golden as one of the five best free agents still available. Spotrac‘s new Market Value projection model has Golden as a player worth a four-year, $54 million deal.

That seems above what he is likely to get, and if he stays healthy and performs at his 2016 and 2019 levels, some team could be getting a deal.

