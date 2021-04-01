Look: Michael Strahan Gives An Update On His Teeth

Michael Strahan left the NFL world speechless earlier this week when he posted a video of him getting his teeth fixed with the caption “I did it #GoodbyeGap.”

The gap between Strahan’s two front teeth gave him a unique look throughout his NFL career, so just the thought of him getting rid of it really upset his fans this week.

Fortunately, it turns out that Strahan’s video was all just a huge prank for April Fools’ Day.

“I just wanted to say April Fools,” Strahan said in a new video that he released on Twitter. “C’mon man! The gap is here to stay for a little while, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. I had a good time – I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything I saw. But the gap is here, and it’s not going anywhere for a while.”

Strahan posted the video on social media with the caption “#GoodbyeGap update! Momma knows best!”

Most of Strahan’s followers are relieved to see that his gap is still alive and well. Tiki Barber, one of Strahan’s former teammates on the New York Giants, responded to the video saying “Love it!”

Some people, however, aren’t thrilled by the fact that Strahan released the initial video a few days prior to April Fools’ Day.

“Love Strahan, but you can’t start an April Fool’s joke two days before,” Darren Rovell tweeted. “One of the biggest unwritten rules in the game.”

What are your thoughts on Michael Strahan’s prank?