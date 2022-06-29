Michael Strahan High On Giants: NFL World Reacts

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

It has been a long decade for the New York Giants, but franchise legend Michael Strahan is encouraged about the organization's future.

During an appearance on former teammate Tiki Barber's radio show on WFAN 660 in New York City, Strahan expressed his excitement in the direction of the team.

He made it clear he's not expecting to win big right away, but said he likes the approach new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have taken, which includes reaching out to ex-players and welcoming them back into the fold.

Strahan also said Daboll asked him for Jimmy Johnson's phone number, and the legendary Cowboys coach told him Big Blue is "in great hands."

That's music to the ears of a fanbase that has seen just two winning seasons and one playoff berth after the Giants' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

New York last made the playoffs in 2016. Since then, the Giants are tied with their neighbors, the Jets, for the worst record in the NFL (22-59).

Things might not change overnight, but under the leadership of Daboll and Schoen, there are at least some indications that there's light at the end of the tunnel.