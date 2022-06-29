Michael Strahan Makes His Opinion On Kayvon Thibodeaux Very Clear

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan had an outstanding career with the Giants, racking up 141.5 sacks en route to the Hall of Fame. Now, he's hoping first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux will find success in New York.

During an appearance on WFAN Radio, Strahan discussed his relationship with Thibodeaux.

Strahan was actually mentoring Thibodeaux before the Giants drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick.

“I met Kayvon when he was in college,” Strahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “I would reach out and talk to him when he was at Oregon. A great kid, a smart kid.”

Thibodeaux has a long way to go before he's considered the next great pass-rusher for the Giants, but Strahan is confident the Oregon product can reach that status.

"I think the kid is going to be a great player,” Strahan said. “Hopefully he’ll allow him to help him as much as I can, if there’s anything he needs.”

While at Oregon, Thibodeaux had 126 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and seven passes defended.

The Giants are hopeful Thibodeaux can flash his potential as a rookie this fall.