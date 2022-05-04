Michael Strahan Mentoring Kayvon Thibodeaux: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 10: Michael Strahan addresses the media at a press conference where he announced his retirement from the New York Giants on June 10, 2008 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan is one of several premier pass rushers in the history of the New York Giants.

The Giants are hopeful that Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of their first-round picks this year, can follow in that tradition. At the very least, Thibodeaux has a pretty good mentor to help him make the leap to the pros.

After the Giants picked Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall selection in last week's draft, the Oregon star revealed that Strahan met with him when he visited Big Blue a few weeks earlier.

He added that on draft night, Strahan reached out to him to let him know he'd be willing to help him reach his potential in New York.

Needless to say, a lot of Giants fans are excited about this partnership.

This is a cool gesture on Strahan's part, and his former team is probably very happy he's attempting to take Thibodeaux under his wing.

By many accounts, Thibodeaux has a sizable personality, which could serve him well on and off the field in New York.

Strahan's own personality has helped him lead a successful career in television following his playing days, so he should be a solid role model for the young pass rusher.