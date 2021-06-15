It’s always interesting to see which path athletes choose once they retire from their sport. Many times, you’ll see former stars become coaches, analysts, entrepreneurs, or find front office in their sports. Every once in a while, there comes an athlete who is so charismatic that they enter the world of entertainment. Michael Strahan is a prime example of that. With that level of fame, both from his time in the NFL and now in media and entertainment, comes plenty of questions about Strahan’s love life. Let’s take a look at the career, former relationships, and current love life of former NFL star Michael Strahan.

Early life and introduction to football:

Born in Houston, Texas to a family of athletes, Strahan was destined to compete at a high level. His mother was a basketball coach, his father was a talented boxer, and his uncle was a defensive end in the NFL.

When Strahan was nine years old, his family moved to Germany, where his father was stationed on army base. While he didn’t play football there, he and his father would wake up at 3 a.m. local time to watch Monday Night Football from America. Although there weren’t many opportunities for Strahan to play football in Germany, he still had the dream of one day making it to the NFL.

Before his senior year of high school, Strahan moved back to Texas where he would live with his uncle Arthur. Although Strahan only played one year of high school football, it was enough to earn him a scholarship to play for Texas Southern University. While a member of the Tigers, Strahan broke the school’s single season sack record with 19, and still holds the school record for career sacks with 41.5.

“When I came from Germany to Houston for one year of high school, I didn’t know what I was doing. When I went to college, I really didn’t know what I was doing, but, you figure it out along the way, and hopefully by the end of it… you look back and you go, ok, that worked out pretty good,’” Strahan said of his unique upbringing during an interview with OZY.

Michael Strahan’s NFL career and sack record:

In 1993, the New York Giants drafted Strahan in the second round of the NFL Draft. His career got off to a respectable start, but in his fourth season Strahan became a star. In 1997, he was third in the NFL with 14 sacks, receiving an invite to the Pro Bowl. The following season he recorded 15 sacks and received his second Pro Bowl nod.

Strahan broke the NFL’s single season sack record with 22.5 sacks in 2001. You can’t take away anything from his phenomenal season, but some people claim that Strahan’s record is bogus, or deserves an asterisk. There’s a lot of speculation as to whether Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre took a dive on Strahan’s final sack, so that Giants lineman could break the record. When asked about the sack, Favre said “I ran a bootleg, and he’d been crying, belly-aching for a sack the whole game. I had an option to run or hand it off and I ran. I knew he was going to be there to just pace me, but he wasn’t there! So I sort of slid, and we had the game won so the worst thing I could do was go out of bounds, so I just sort of ended up falling down.”

The previous sack record holder Mark Gastineau doesn’t think Strahan earned the sack either, saying ” I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings, it’s my record.” Even Strahan questioned the legitimacy of the sack saying “it may not have been worth it.”

Final NFL season, Super Bowl victory, and career stats:

In Strahan’s final NFL season, the Giants faced the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Strahan played a key role in the game, applying pressure on Tom Brady, and recording a sack. The Giants won the game and Strahan retired the following offseason.

The seven-time Pro-Bowler finished his career fifth all-time with 141.5 career sacks. He recorded 854 tackles, four interceptions, 24 forced fumbles and scored three touchdowns during his 15-year career. Strahan’s number 92 jersey was retired by the Giants and he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2014.

Michael Strahan’s past romantic relationships and divorces:

Strahan has two ex wives and an ex-fiance. He first got married in 1992 to Wanda Hutchins. The couple has two children, Tanita and Michael Jr. They divorced in 1996 but Strahan didn’t stay single for long. Three years after his first divorce, Strahan married Jean Muggli.

Strahan and Muggli gave birth to twins Isabella and Sophia. After ten years of marriage, the couple divorced. Unlike his first divorce, the Strahan-Muggli separation was very messy. According to TMZ, Strahan claimed that Muggli physically and emotionally abused their children. The abuse claims were eventually dismissed and the couple reached a shared custody agreement. In the divorce, Strahan was ordered to pay Muggli $15 million and 18,000 a month. After he retired from the NFL in 2008, the monthly payments were reduced to $13,000.

In 2009, Strahan got engaged to Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Mitchell. The couple eventually called off the engagement, but remain friends.

Is Michael Strahan Married, does he have a partner?

According to multiple outlets, Strahan is currently dating a woman named Kayla Quick. The two have reportedly been together since 2015 and seem to be enjoying each other’s company. They keep their relationship relatively private so we’re not 100-percent sure that they’re still together but there hasn’t been any sign of a break up. Here’s a video of Strahan and Kayla Quick on vacation, via Entertainment Tonight.

While we’re not sure on the details of the relationship, you can’t help but wonder if Strahan will marry for a third time.