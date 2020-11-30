Monday Injury Update For Giants QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants ascended to the top of the NFC East in a tie with Washington on Sunday, but it came at a cost.

Jones went down with what was later discovered to be a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Luckily, Jones’ absence didn’t cost New York a win. The Giants beat the Bengals 19-17 Sunday afternoon, moving into a first-place tie in the NFC East with Washington.

Jones’ injury was initially believed to be serious, especially considering he relies so heavily on his legs in the running game. But a new report reveals the Giants quarterback may have avoided a “major injury.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports Jones did “avoid major injury” on Sunday and he even has a chance to play this coming Sunday. The Giants won’t rush him back to action, but there’s no doubt they’ll need him to return if they hope to make a playoff push.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they’ll know more if he’s able to get on the field and test it in a few days. NYG will have plans with Jones & without him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

The Giants turned to backup quarterback Colt McCoy on Sunday. He completed six of his 10 passes for 31 yards and also had seven yards rushing. Most importantly, he avoided turnovers.

If Daniel Jones is unavailable this coming Sunday, McCoy will likely get the start. The Giants can’t afford many more losses this season if they hope to earn a playoff berth.

New York takes on the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday. It’s still unclear if Jones will be available to play.