Mugshot Released For Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas

On Tuesday afternoon, news spread that police arrested one of the NFL’s best young kickers following an accident earlier this week.

According to a report from TMZ, police arrested New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas following an accident. Rosas allegedly struck another vehicle and then fled the scene of the crash.

Witnesses then allegedly spotted the Giants kicker going over 100 miles per hour and driving erratically. Giants insider Pat Leonard shard Rosas’ mugshot from his arrest.

“Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday for a hit-and-run incident in California. This is Rosas’ mugshot from his Monday booking, courtesy of the Butte County Sherriff’s Office. Rosas was booked at the jail at Monday 2:50pm PDT and released at 4:37pm, per records,” Leonard said on the post.

“Law enforcement officials say witnesses saw the 25-year-old — who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 — going around 100 MPH and driving erratically at around 8:25 a.m. in Chico, Calif., when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light,” the TMZ report reads.

“Cops say after Rosas admitted to being the registered owner of the SUV,” the report continues. “They took him to a nearby medical center for evaluation before eventually booking him at the Butte County Jail.”

Rosas had a breakout year in 2018 when he hit 32-of-33 field goals and added 31-of-32 extra point attempts. After making the Pro Bowl in 2018, Rosas took a step back during the 2019 season.

He made just 12-of-17 field goal attempts last season.