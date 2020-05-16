Earlier this week, the Miramar Police Department announced charges against two NFL players.

According to the arrest warrant, both New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar are wanted by police. Both allegedly participated in an armed robbery.

However, the attorneys for both men say they have affidavits clearing their clients of any guilt. Michael Grieco, the attorney for Dunbar, released a statement ripping police for their investigative process.

“I can’t believe Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance without investigating further,” he said on Friday. Grieco allegedly said that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was in no way involved.

Not long after, Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, also claimed to have sworn affidavits claiming Baker’s innocence. In an Instagram post, Cohen wrote that he had affidavits “from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client.”

Police said Friday that the arrest warrants for both players still stand. They also noted that none of the victims or witnesses have recanted a story to them.

“We have taped, sworn statements from four victims and one witness. If they are changing their statements, we welcome them to come into our police department and give us a new statement,” Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues told ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Neither of the players have turned themselves in to police as of yet.