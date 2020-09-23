New York Giants Announce Injury Update For WR Sterling Shepard

Sunday might be a day the New York Giants and their fans would like to forget, following a loss to the Chicago Bears.

The loss, though, was the last thing on the Giants’ minds. Star running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL while fighting for extra yardage and will miss the rest of the season.

But that’s not all. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard also suffered an injury, though not as severe as the one to Barkley.

According to a statement from the Giants, Shepard is suffering from turf toe and have been placed on the IR. Due to the new IR rules, the former Oklahoma star can return to the team after a three-game hiatus.

“In a corresponding move, the Giants placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe,” the Giants said in a statement. “Shepard, like Barkley, was hurt in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-13 loss in Chicago on Sunday. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games.”

Sterling Shepard placed on IR; eligible to return after three games 📰: https://t.co/Qv8Jy2JpT5 pic.twitter.com/vg0S0k9ins — New York Giants (@Giants) September 23, 2020

The Giants signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to replace Barkley in a corresponding move after Shepard was sent down.

Shepard is second on the team in receiving behind second-year wideout Darius Slayton. With both he and Barkley gone, Slayton, tight end Evan Engram and wideout Golden Tate should see increased targets.

At 0-2, things aren’t looking good for the Giants.