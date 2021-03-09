During the 2019 NFL season, Freddie Kitchens led the Cleveland Browns through one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent memory.

He lasted just one season as the team’s head coach before he was fired. It didn’t take him too long to find a new job, though, landing with the New York Giants.

He served as the team’s tight ends coach during the 2020 season. In fact, he even called plays during one game against the Browns when Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was out due to COVID protocols.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Giants revealed that Kitchens will have a new job when the 2021 season kicks off. New York announced a series of coaching changes this afternoon, one of which was moving Kitchens from tight ends coach to a senior offensive assistant role.

The #Giants have announced several coaching staff changes, including the hiring of Rob Sale as OL coach and Freddie Kitchens moving from tight ends coach to senior offensive assistant, switching places with Derek Dooley. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2021

He’ll be switching places with former college football coach Derek Dooley.

Kitchens worked his way up through the ranks in his previous three-year coaching stint with Cleveland. He started as an associate head coach and running backs coach. He eventually took over as offensive coordinator following the firing of Hue Jackson.

Kitchens was credited with the improved play of quarterback Baker Mayfield and rewarded with the head coaching job. Unfortunately, Mayfield regressed and the Browns went 6-10 in his lone season as a head coach.

Now he’ll serve in an assistant role for the Giants.