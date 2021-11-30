New York Giants Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Giants made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. Both moves will impact their secondary for Week 13 and beyond.

The good news is that veteran safety Logan Ryan has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He has missed the past two games due to a positive test.

The bad news, meanwhile, is that cornerback Darnay Holmes has been placed on injured reserve due to a rib injury. That means he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games.

Holmes has been steady in his second year with the G-Men, racking up 21 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. His absence might put pressure on rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson to step up and perform at a respectable level.

It’s also possible the Giants may slide Julian Love in the slot. He has been playing free safety for the past two games since Ryan was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

New York’s secondary was dominant this past Sunday, forcing Jalen Hurts into three interceptions. He struggled for the majority of the game, completing just 14-of-31 passes for 129 yards.

The Giants will take on the Dolphins this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. We’ll get a better sense of how their secondary will look on Sunday.